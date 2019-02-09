|
Frank Tillmon Frank Tillmon 49, born on Sept. 5, 1969, died on Jan. 8, 2019. He was the eldest child of Hubert and Eva Tillmon. Frank enjoyed mu-sic, cooking, and had many friends. He was known for his funny jokes, hearty laugh, & big smile. Frank is survived by parents Hubert and Eva, siblings, Scarlett Hudson, Mike and Danny Tillmon, Cycely Piquet, and girlfriend, Cheri Campbell, as well as nieces and nephews. Frank's family looks forward to the future when they will see him again in the Bible's promised coming resurrection & the fulfillment of Rev. 21:3,4.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2019