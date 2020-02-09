|
Frank Weihs Frank Arthur Weihs, a resident of Tacoma, WA, for fifty years, died at home on January 16th, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Krista Weihs and Katrina Thietje-Weihs; one son, Kurt Weihs; and four grandchildren: Trevor Stephens, Robert Weihs, Sierra Leach, and Dylan Weihs, and his sister, Mary MacDonald. Frank was born in August of 1933 and grew up in Springfield MO and, later, Portland OR. After graduating high school, he spent two years in college before volunteering for the Army. Following his three years in the Army he returned to college to focus on English studies. After attaining a Masters degree he began a long academic career as a College level English teacher. He first taught at Fresno State College until 1969 but then moved to Tacoma where he spent the next 32 years teaching at Tacoma Community College. Frank retired in the Spring of 1992. He spent his retirement years focused on many projects, but his main interest became genealogy. His love of Family History led him to volunteer work with the Tacoma-Pierce County Genealogical Society. He served on their Board as President in 1997 and 1998 and was later named a lifetime member and Outstanding Volunteer in 2010. Frank met and married his wife, Janice Vinson, in 1958. Their marriage spanned 58 years of building a family, a home, sharing interests, and eventually retiring together until she passed in 2016. Mom was always in dad's thoughts and he talked about her frequently; even in his last few days of life. Frank's clever wit, thoughtful insight, and endless curiosity will be missed greatly by all who knew him. The family will be holding a private memorial celebrating Frank's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tahoma Audubon Society or the Tacoma-Pierce County Genealogical Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020