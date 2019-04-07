|
Franklin Cole Frisbie, P.E. 8/16/30-2/10/19 A licensed electrical engineer, he worked for Boeing, several forest product companies and finished his career in the architectural and engineering consulting field. Frank graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Then spent several years with the U.S. Army in Europe as an interpreter, fluently speaking five languages. He was an Eagle Scout, amateur radio operator/ham, KE7UK, and enjoyed classical music, hunting and fishing. A life-long bachelor, Frank was a gentleman. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Foundation in Frank's memory. He will put to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors on Thursday April 11th at 11:30AM. We shall all miss Frank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019