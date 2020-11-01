1/1
Franklin D. Gray
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin D. Gray
March 1, 1933 - October 25, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Our dear Franklin Delano Gray, at the age of 87 transition to Glory on Sunday, October 25th. Frank was born in Lovingston, Virginia, and later relocated to Tacoma where he retired from the United States Navy in 1972 after serving 20 years. Then he retired from the Boeing Company after 21 years of service.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Larry Mae Gray of 46 years, daughters Elzatha Terry, Lareasa Terry-Williams (Carl), son Nicholas Gray (Mara), 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A public viewing is scheduled for Oct 4, 2020, at New Tacoma Funeral Home from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
New Tacoma Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved