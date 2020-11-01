Franklin D. Gray

March 1, 1933 - October 25, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Our dear Franklin Delano Gray, at the age of 87 transition to Glory on Sunday, October 25th. Frank was born in Lovingston, Virginia, and later relocated to Tacoma where he retired from the United States Navy in 1972 after serving 20 years. Then he retired from the Boeing Company after 21 years of service.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Larry Mae Gray of 46 years, daughters Elzatha Terry, Lareasa Terry-Williams (Carl), son Nicholas Gray (Mara), 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A public viewing is scheduled for Oct 4, 2020, at New Tacoma Funeral Home from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store