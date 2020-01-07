|
|
Franklin Gerald "Jerry" Hansen Franklin Gerald "Jerry" Hansen passed away suddenly at his home Monday, December 30th of natural causes at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank "Tub" and Wanda (Hill) Hansen and is survived by his wife Mara, siblings Tom (Callie) Hansen, Penny Morgan and Kay Hansen, daughter Kim (Dan) Smith and son Kelsey Smith, daughter Deena (Jack) Hannen, children Kristen Hannen (Trevor) Verbos, Miranda Hannen and Sean "Ava" Hannen, and one great-grandchild Theodore Carpenter Verbos. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Funeral Home, 924 E. 176th. St., Spanaway, WA 98387 on Friday, January 10th at 1pm and also at Kaysers Chapel of Memories, 831 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA at 1pm on January 13th. Full obituary and directions at www.firlane.com and www.kayserschapel.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020