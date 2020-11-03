1/1
Franklin Gray
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Gray
March 1, 1933 - October 25, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Our dear Franklin Delano Gray, at the age of 87 transition to Glory on Sunday, October 25th. Franklin was born in Lovingston, Virginia and later relocated to Tacoma where he retired from the United States Navy in 1972 after serving 20 years. Then he retired from Boeing Company after 21 years of service.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Larry Mae Gray of 46 years, daughters Elzatha Terry, Lareasa Terry-Williams (Carl), Nicholas Gray (Mara),6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A public viewing is scheduled for Nov 4th, at New Tacoma Funeral Home from 1:00PM - 5:00PM. The private home going service will be streamed live Nov 5th, at 11:00AM at www.newtacoma.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
New Tacoma Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved