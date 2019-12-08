|
Franklin Johnson Franklin Delano Johnson, age 79 passed away on November 19 2019 in Spanaway, WA. Franklin was born on July 28 1940 in Tacoma, WA to Charles and Genevieve Johnson Montgomery. Franklin was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend whom will be forever missed. Special thanks to Edward, Mila, Marcelina for their loving care. There will be a celebration of life on January 5, 2020 1-4 pm, at Eagles Lodge Post 3 4810 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019