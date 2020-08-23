Fred A Minniti Fred A Minniti, 82 of Tacoma, WA, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother and Uncle passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Fred was born on March 14, 1938 in Tacoma. Fred is preceded in death by his father Fred F Minniti and mother, Ann Jelnick. Fred met the love of his life, Brenda, after a Bellarmine basketball game in 1956. They married in May of 1957 and recently celebrated 63 happy years of marriage. Fred loved Brenda deeply and it was not a surprise to see him holding her hand. Family life was boisterous and full of fun with 6 children, Fred being the biggest kid of them all. Fred loved to play games; window tag, first and back whiffle ball, HORSE, croquet, Yahtzee, and numerous card games. Family was Fred's passion. He was always caring and welcoming to new members. He was known for his love and caring with everyone he met. Fred was a great athlete throughout his years at Bellarmine and went on to play semi-pro baseball. He was an avid sports fan and coached youth baseball, basketball, and soccer, touching many young men's lives who to this day still call him Coach. Fred was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 56 years. Fred is survived by his wife, Brenda Minniti, his 6 children, Debbie (Brian Wood), Fred R. (Holly), Carlene Smith, Jerry (Tawnya), Mike, and Jim, his 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, brother Richard (Dee Ann), sisters Judy Bidwell (Bill), Jennie Turnick, Gloria Lamborn and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for some time in 2021 when gatherings are safe. He is loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tacoma, WA. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
