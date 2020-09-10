Fred Arthur Cline Fred Arthur Cline, born January 29, 1955, died on August 8, 2020. He was a 1973 graduate of Puyallup High School, and went on to earn his Associates Degree from Clover Park Technical College. He was employed by Kenmore Air as an Aviation Parts Manager. Mr. Cline was an avid drag race enthusiast, and was heavily involved in teaching firearms safety classes and participating in IDPA matches. His other hobbies included landscape photography, photo editing, and being outdoors. He is survived by his eldest brother Charles and his wife, nephew Charles and wife Tara, niece Karen Chaussee and husband Sean, Irene Bish and husband of Texas (Aunt and Uncle), Macy Feichtner (Aunt), several cousins, two step sisters, Mary Tonkin and family, and Kathy Acuna and family. He was preceded in death by both his parents, and older brother, Oren. The internment of his ashes was held privately on August 26th. The family will be at the Sumner Cemetery Garden Mausoleum on September 19th, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Puyallup Police Foundation.



