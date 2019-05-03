Fred G. Sindlinger Fred was born in Magrath, Alberta, Canada on February 12, 1928 to George and Johanne Sindlinger. He passed on April 6, 2019 in Auburn, WA. He attended the first grade and part of the second grad in Canada before the family moved to California in the Spring of 1936. He attended both Orange Cove and Orosi, California Grammar School, graduating with a high school diploma from Orosi High School. Fred began his military service in 1945 by joining the Navy. After World War II, he completed his service and pursued education at Reedley College in Reedley, California. Upon graduation he reenlisted in the Navy in 1948, where he began pilot training while stationed in Pensacola, Florida. He spent the Korean War stationed in Japan, Okinawa and the Philippines. In 1955, Fred was honorably discharged from the Navy after 7 years of active service and 7 years of the Naval Reserve. He then entered civilian service as a Pilot with United Airlines, retiring in 1988. His career at United included flying everything from Douglass DC-3's to DC-10's to Asia. He built several airplanes as a hobby in his spare time. 1960 The Sindlinger Special 1970 The Sindlinger 5/8 Scale Hawker Hurricane 1980 The Sindlinger Super Pacer II Fred loved to travel. He and his wife Beverly had been to at least 20 countries throughout the world. They visited almost every continental state in the US a truck and trailer, later using a small RV coach. He is survived by his wife Beverly of 68 years, and his children Bruce and Lyle(Judy), his brothers and sister Albert, Allen, Carl(Connie), & Joyce. Beloved grandchildren Bree and Marki and great-grandchildren Makayla and Dakota. He was predeceased by sisters-in law Erma(Albert) and Marjetta(Allen). A Celebration of Life for Fred will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, May 9 at the Seattle Museum of Flight, Skyline Room, 9404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98108. Memorial donations in memory of Fred can be made to the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club, P.O. Box 731369, Puyallup, WA 98373.

