Fred Lewis Imhoff

Fred Lewis Imhoff Obituary
Fred Lewis Imhoff 9/20/1939 1/29/2019 Fred was born and raised in Tacoma. On July 12, 1956, at 17 years of age, he married his true love Diane, age 15. After his EM3 Navy service 1957-1961, they settled in Parkland to raise their family, celebrating 57 years together. What a beautiful journey they had! His working years were spent as a dedicated heavy-haul trucker, but most important to him was his family. He enjoyed bowling, camping, and sharing his skills and wisdom. He is survived by daugters, Barbara Almond (Glenn) and Kathy Elliott; sisters, Lola Franks (Floyd) and Loni Mitchell; grandchildren, Kris-topher Otis, Nathan Imhoff, Jessica Lukowski, Robin Rodriguez, Nicholas and Amanda Elliott; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife, Diane; son, Stephen; and grandson, Justin Elliott. His family thanks Fran-ciscan Hospice Home, especially RN Jodi, and St. Clare PCU RN Lauren. At Fred's request, there will be no formal service. A family memorial will be held this summer, with Navy flag-folding honors. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 10, 2019
