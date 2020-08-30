Fred O. Walden Fred Omer Walden July 16, 1943-August 18, 2020. Fred passed away peacefully at the age of 77 in Tacoma, Washington with his adoring wife by his side. People would describe Fred as generous, kind, and inspiring; a man of action. Fred set goals, made plans, worked hard and pushed through obstacles to accomplish many things in life. A graduate of Stadium High School Fred became a welder and worked in the shipyards of Tacoma and Seattle. In 1969 Fred started FENCE SPECIALISTS. While he continued working in the shipyards, Fred built the business with help from some friends who became loyal employees. Eventually Fred expanded his business to include WHOLESALE FENCING SUPPLY, MIDSTATE FENCE SUPPLY and WHOLESALE FENCE. Fred was active in the American Fence Association as he grew his businesses. In 1998 the sale of the wholesale side of his business gave him a little more time to enjoy life. FENCE SPECIALISTS was sold in 2004. Fred was a member of DEMONOS CAR CLUB, MOOSE, ELKS, EAGLES, FREEMASONRY, SCOTTISH RITE, AFIFI SHRINERS, ROYAL ORDER OF JESTERS, AFIFI SHRINE YACHT CLUB, TACOMA SPORTSMEN'S CLUB, TACOMA YACHT CLUB and EASTSIDE 4 KIDS, where he served as President. Fred liked negotiating a business deal there is no doubt about that. He also enjoyed more relaxing activities like building hot rods & playing with his cars, boating, RVing and travelling whether it be on a cruise ship, resort destination, or just a road trip. In the late 90's Fred met his soulmate Dawn Shelly. Together for several years, they eventually married in 2005. They spent a few years living aboard the FUN ON WATER, and cruising the waters of the Puget Sound and Canada often accompanied by one or both of their mothers. Fred and Dawn spent winters in Palm Springs, California, and of course returned to Tacoma in late spring to enjoy the beautiful summers. Fred loved people and socializing more than anything. Fred liked to cook and serve his friends a little food and a good drink. Family meant a lot to him, and in many cases his friends were like family. Often commenting about how wonderful life was and how lucky they were to have each other and all their dear friends. Fred O. Walden was one in a million. Survived by his beloved wife Dawn, children James Dean Walden, Loni (Dennis) Block, Stacy (Keith) Daniel, Jane Ervin, step-son Anthony LaCroix, grandchildren Richard Walden, Derek Walden, Carl Block, Casondra Bratcher, Garrett Daniel, Destin Daniel, Alec Ervin, Tony Webb, Jason Coots, Genesee LaCroix, greatgrandchildren Audrey Bratcher and Leah Webb, brother Robert James "Jim" (Ruth) Walden, nieces Shelley (Jim) Westall, Carla Walden, great-nieces Katie Westall and Spencer Westall. Fred was pre-deceased by his parents. Fred did not want a traditional service or memorial. If you knew Fred, it will not be a surprise that he did want a big party. Due to the current COVID rules this event will have to be held at a later time. Remembrances can be made to the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children
, or to the James C. Wolcott Scholarship Fund managed by the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation.