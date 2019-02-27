Fred Wilhelm Jr 1932 - 2019 Fred was born in Bridger, Montana, and passed away at 86 battling cancer at his home in Milton, WA. He attended Federal Way High School where he met his lifelong partner and wife of 66 years Helen Jean. During the Korean War he served in the Merchant Marine aboard the M/V Kimbro carrying ammunition. When back he commercial fished in Alaska, worked at Stokely Frozen Foods and United Concrete. Fred then came to his favorite job as a Longshoreman where he loved the ships, variety of work, the ILWU Local 23 union and the camaraderie and interaction that it all gave. Fred enjoyed all things vintage from cars to wood furniture and had a skill in refinishing and the art of the deal. He avidly read the sports section every day and kept track of all stats and standings. He also kept meticulous lawns, beautiful flower pots, hanging baskets and vegetable gardens. Fred is preceded in death by his son Garth and wife Helen. He acted as full time caregiver during their sicknesses. He is survived by his son Gary, brother Elmer, sisters Irene, Dorothy and Florence, randchildren Eric, Karla, Regina and Lance, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred is also preceded in death by his parents, brother Albert, and sister Betty. A Graveside Service is planned for Saturday, March 2nd, 11:00 AM at Mountain View Cemetery Auburn. Open viewing from 10-10:30 AM at Yahn and Son Funeral Home.

