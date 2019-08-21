|
Freda M. (Pedee) Craig A piece of our hearts went to heaven on the morning of August 15th, 2019. Freda was born on January 8, 1918, in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. She was the thirteenth, and last survivor of fourteen children, born to Amelia and August Pedee. Freda resided in Tacoma for the majority of her life. She graduated from Puyallup High school in 1936, then married the love of her life, David Craig, (killed in action during WWII). She went to Brutel Business College, and retired from Pacific Northwest Bell in 1982. A fiercely independent woman, Freda lived on her own until she was 95 years old. Freda was an avid reader, loved to do crossword puzzles, was sharp as a tack, and a real go-getter! She is survived by her beloved family, which includes her daughter, Susan Leslie, granddaughters Lisa Longstreth (Andrew) and Dana Eby (Jeff), great grandchildren Andrew (Courtney) and Ryan Henschel, Hannah and Curtis Eby, step granddaughter, Casey Longstreth, and many nieces and nephews. All who knew Freda, know how much she adored her family, which was apparent any time she looked at, or spoke to them. Freda was one of a kind, and will be truly missed. At Freda's request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to in Freda's name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019