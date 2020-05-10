Frederick Hedberg Frederick Thomas Hedberg, Born October 29, 1941. Died April, 27, 2020. Fred lived most of his life in Titlow, Beach, Tacoma, WA, as an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, golfer, slowpitch player & coach. He graduated from Wilson High School, served in the U.S. Navy & retired from Pierce County Public Works. Survived by his wife Jan Hedberg, brother Joe (Alice) Hedberg, children Fred (Sandy) Wadlow, Michelle (Joel) Ayers, stepchildren Julie, Tom (Cathy) & Debbie Purcella, Jody (John) Mundt, Nephew Mark Hedberg, Niece Gretchen (Kent) Cooper, great nephew & niece J.J. & Emily Cooper, grandchildren Anishka, Brendan, Madeline & Alex. "Time to head for the tall, dark & uncut." "See you in the comics." "Johnny!" Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store