Frederick Hedberg
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Hedberg Frederick Thomas Hedberg, Born October 29, 1941. Died April, 27, 2020. Fred lived most of his life in Titlow, Beach, Tacoma, WA, as an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, golfer, slowpitch player & coach. He graduated from Wilson High School, served in the U.S. Navy & retired from Pierce County Public Works. Survived by his wife Jan Hedberg, brother Joe (Alice) Hedberg, children Fred (Sandy) Wadlow, Michelle (Joel) Ayers, stepchildren Julie, Tom (Cathy) & Debbie Purcella, Jody (John) Mundt, Nephew Mark Hedberg, Niece Gretchen (Kent) Cooper, great nephew & niece J.J. & Emily Cooper, grandchildren Anishka, Brendan, Madeline & Alex. "Time to head for the tall, dark & uncut." "See you in the comics." "Johnny!" Service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved