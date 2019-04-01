Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Richards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick "Fred" Richards

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frederick "Fred" Richards Frederick "Fred" Thomas Richards was born July 11, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the son of Tom and Sarah (McNulty) Richards and passed away one year ago on April 1, 2018. While attending Collingwood High School in Cleveland, he began playing trombone with the high school band. After graduation he enlisted in the military and was assigned to the 661st Army Air Force Band Squadron at Wright Field (Later Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) Dayton, Ohio. After several years playing trombone with the band, he was transferred to Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, and assigned as an airplane engine mechanic instructor. While stationed at Wright Field he had met Charlotte Isabelle Didier, who was employed at Wright Field, and asked her to marry him. They exchanged their vows in 1950 in the base chapel at Sheppard AFB. During various moves to bases in Texas, Arizona, Japan (a solo tour for Fred), Germany, South Carolina, and Washington, he and Charlotte became the parents of five children. Some of the highlights of Fred's life besides the births of his children include being selected as the Grand Knight of the Amarillo, Texas, chapter of the Knights of Columbus. While he was stationed at Charleston AFB, South Carolina, President Lyndon Johnson personally commended him with a hand shake for his work while on temporary duty at Pope Air Force Base during Exercise Bonny Jack. He also received several Air Force Commendation Medals for his outstanding service to the Air Force. During his tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Fred returned temporarily to his love of music and began playing trombone with a local German band. In 1969 he was transferred to McChord Air Force Base (later Joint Base Lewis- McChord), Tacoma, Washington, retiring in 1971 as a Senior Master Sergeant with 24 years of service. During his tour of duty at McChord he had the distinct honor of being named Crew Chief for the visiting USAF Thunderbirds. Since he had worked part-time in Texas as a real estate salesman while a member of the Air Force, he decided to make a career of selling real estate in retirement. Although he enjoyed his work, when he was offered a partnership in a business named VendCo, he seized the opportunity. After 30 successful years helping to manage the company, he and his remaining partner finally sold the business in 2004. Although he was a diligent worker in all of his jobs, both military and civilian, he found time to enjoy hobbies of salmon fishing and golfing. He participated in numerous golf tournaments and brought home many trophies for first or second-place wins. (When Fred was younger he even caddied for Bob Hope!) His favorite hobby, however, was playing his trombone after so many non-musical years. He joined the New Horizons Band (now the South Sound New Horizons Band) in 2006 and enjoyed it so much that he later became a member of the Puyallup Valley Community Band and the South Sound Orchestra. He spent a good deal of his time playing in concerts at various holiday events, as well as the Washington State Fair, Muckleshoot Casino, retirement homes, dances, and school graduations. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Christine, brother George, and grandson Dakota. He is survived by his wife Charlotte; children, Pamela Johnson (Larry), Kerry (Sue), Keith (Angela), Kevin (Deirdre), and Lori; his grandchildren Allan (Jennifer), Andrew, Alyssa (Colin), Jamie, Jessie, and Christie; and his great-grandchildren, Hayley, Kevin Lee, Eliana Rose, and Evelyn Grace. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend anyone could have and he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him well. His interment, after the death of Charlotte, will be held at the Mount Tahoma National Cemetery, where Fred wished to be laid to rest in the company of other military men and women who had also served their country well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's honor to any of the bands in which he so happily participated.

