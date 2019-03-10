Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Hokanson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick Robert Hokanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frederick Hokanson Frederick Robert Hokanson was a lawyer, a business man and a proud veteran. Blessed with a great sense of humor, he especially loved a good pun. He was always generous with advice which, while often unsolicited, was usually perspicacious and thoughtful. On February 19, 2019 he died peacefully at his home in Lakewood. Born in Everett, Washington on June 28, 1924, the youngest son of the eleven children of Erick and Bina Hokanson, Fred was raised in Seattle and grew up on Queen Anne Hill. As sports editor of his high school newspaper, he was elected to Quill and Scroll, a national journalism honors society. He graduated in 1942 and entered the University of Washington as a pre-law major. In 1943 Fred was called to active duty and began an accelerated academic program of the Navy ROTC at the UW. He was nominated for membership in the Compass and Chart society for his outstanding academic performance and to Pi Alpha, an international fraternity, for his achievements in the Russian language immersion program. He strove to maintain this skill, and throughout his life peppered his speech with Russian words and phrases. Fred graduated in 1944, was commissioned an ensign in the US Navy and ordered to sea duty aboard the battleship USS Iowa. He served in the Pacific for 21 months, first as Main Battery Fire-Control Officer and later as Signal Officer of the ship. In his letters home he shared day-to-day stories as well as spectacular ones: of sailing into a typhoon off the Philippines in which his warship sustained serious damage and three other destroyers were overturned and lost. It was a devastating blow to the Naval fleet. On Sept 2, 1946 he wrote from Tokyo Bay: "I have just witnessed, with the aid of binoculars and a high perch, the surrender ceremonies aboard MISSOURI, which is at anchor closeon our port beam." When he returned home from the war, Fred entered the UW Law School. During these years he was elected president of the campus chapter of Phi Delta Phi, an international legal honor society, was named Chairman of the third Moot Appellate Court forensic contest and worked as a graduate assistant in Economics classes taught as part of the Business Law program. Upon graduation in March 1949, Fred entered private practice in Tacoma. His criminal trial successes earned him an appointment as deputy prosecuting attorney for Pierce County in 1951, a job he held until 1955 when he returned to private practice. In 1952 Fred met the love of his life, Sally Pierce, on a blind date. They married in April 1953 and were together for 61 years until her death in 2014. The newlyweds enjoyed a two-month-long honeymoon in Europe which was the beginning of a life-time of travel adventures, including a trip to the USSR where Fred's language skills earned him near-celebrity status! Fred especially loved sailing on the really big boats, and he and Sally enjoyed many cruises - across the Atlantic, through the Panama Canal, on the Amazon River. In 1970 Fred left the practice of law for the challenges of industry when he became president of Hunt & Mottet, a wholesale hardware firm in downtown Tacoma which had been supplying the northwest territories since 1885, four years before Washington became a state. In 1974 he acquired Seattle Hardware and merged the two companies. He ultimately sold the Seattle buildings in Pioneer Square and moved all operations back to Tacoma in the '90s. When he wasn't busy running the company, Fred enjoyed being a guest lecturer in business classes at Evergreen College in Olympia and at the UW Business School in Seattle. He served on the boards of the Annie Wright Seminary, Christ Episcopal Church, and Charles Wright Academy. He was also president of the Board of the Tacoma Symphony Association and the local Red Cross. Upon retirement he became an honorary member of the Washington State Bar Association after 50 plus years of membership. Fred was a great tennis player and skier. He enthusiastically supported the arts and was moved by great music, even though he couldn't carry a tune across a room. He would laugh as he recalled the plight of school and naval choir directors who would put him in the back row and ask him please just to "mouth" the words. He loved books and newspapers and spent warm sunny days outside reading on the patio. Throughout his life Fred reveled in lively discussions - especially ones in which he could (in his mildly irascible and mostly lovable way) "correct" your thinking. He is survived by his daughter Kate Hokanson, granddaughter Emma Schachter (Lindsey Dion) and great grandsons Rowan and Finn. He also leaves behind his sister Barbara Aymar and many nieces and nephews. Our deep appreciation and gratitude go to his wonderful caregivers Thacady, Jessica and Vee who filled his home with laughter, love and joy for the last years of his life. Thanks also to Serenity Home Care and Franciscan Hospice for making his last few months at home possible and peaceful. Vaya con Dios, Frederico!

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.