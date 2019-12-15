|
Frederick T. Pedersen Frederick T. Pedersen, 89, of Tacoma, passed away November 27th, 2019. Friends of Fred please join us for his Celebration of Life, December 22nd, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at The Weatherly Inn, Bristol Court, 6016 North Highlands Parkway, Tacoma Washington 98406. Frederick (Fred) Turner Pedersen was born October 2nd, 1930 in Spokane, Washington, and spent his childhood in Pasco. In 1939, his family moved to Mount Vernon, Washington, so his father could start teaching at Mount Vernon Union High School, where Fred attended school. Fred played violin in the high school orchestra, and was also on stage crew, constructing sets for stage productions. At his high school graduation, Fred was asked to play a violin solo. Dr. R. Franklin Thompson, President of The University of Puget Sound attended and offered Fred a full scholarship. In 1948, Fred started attending The University of Puget Sound (UPS) in Tacoma Washington. At UPS, Fred was president of Sinfonia National Music Fraternity. During his first year in college Fred joined the Tacoma Symphony and played first violin for them for 32 years. On May 23rd, 1953, Fred married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty) James, at First Methodist Church in Tacoma Washington. A week later, Fred graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a degree in Music Education. Fred joined the Army in 1953 and was stationed in Germany. He played the tuba in the Army band. He had a memorable time exploring Germany with Betty on the weekends. His final rank was specialist third class. In 1955, Fred began his teaching career, working as a music and math teacher in the Tacoma Public School System. He ended up at Baker Junior High and taught math there until his retirement in 1980. He also was a member of the National Guard. Fred and Betty spent all their spare time building their dream home. They also enjoyed camping and traveling together. They were active at First Methodist and then Mason United Methodist in North Tacoma. Fred and Betty had two children together, Jeff and Laura. In 1966, Fred and Betty finally got to move into their dream home. But just a few weeks later, in January, Betty tragically passed away at only 35 years old. They were married 14 happy years. In 1967, Fred received a scholarship to a music conference in Cleveland, Ohio, and met Elizabeth Larson there, who attended the University with his sister Frances. On March 18th, 1967 Fred married Elizabeth (Lisa) Larson at Mason United Methodist Church, in North Tacoma, Washington. Fred's daughter Laura, Fred and Lisa's former caregiver, is married to Leonard and they reside in Washington. Laura has two sons Eric and Scott. Eric has a son; Rafael and they reside in Washington. Scott, married to Elizabeth, has a new daughter, Mila Rose and reside in California. Fred's son Jeff has a daughter, Tiffany. Lisa's son, Doug, was adopted by Fred, is a retired architect and resides in Washington. Fred is the son of Joseph Turner Pedersen, born in Salem, Oregon, and Mildred Isabel Pederson, born in Spokane Washington. Fred has a sister Frances Pedersen, of Lake Forest Park. Fred has two brothers, one is Joe (Roby) Pedersen, married to Sharon (Grace) of Camano Island, Washington. Fred's youngest brother is Dan Pedersen and is married to Sue Van Etten of Langley, Washington. Fred and Lisa had flourishing vegetable and flower gardens. They were active at Mason Methodist Church in North Tacoma and volunteered at the Fish Food Bank. They were in square and folk dancing groups. They went tent and trailer camping for decades with family and friends. In 1981, Fred and Lisa began a seven-year adventure, teaching in international schools. This took them to assignments in Honduras, Ethiopia and Burma. In 1988, Fred and Lisa returned to Tacoma and worked together remodeling homes, retiring in the last one in North Tacoma. In 2014 Fred and Lisa moved to Point Defiance Village retirement home and in 2015 to The Weatherly Inn, in Tacoma. In January, Fred lost Lisa after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. They were married for 49 years. On November 27 th , 2019, Fred passed away at his residence at the Weatherly Inn, in Tacoma Washington. Fred lived a full and happy life filled with his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019