Freeman Pruitt Freeman Green Pruitt, 78, of Eatonville, Washington peacefully passed away on August, 22, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born April 3, 1941 in Seattle, Washington. Freeman was a long time employee of Pepsi Cola bottling company. He went on to start and run his own successful business. Freeman was a beloved husband, father, brother, and Papa. He is survived by his wife, Jean Pruitt, children Rodney (Shelli) Pruitt, Danette (Paul) Hodges-Weyn, Diana (Joe) Root, Brian Wiemer, and Todd Wiemer, as well as, 5 siblings, 12 grandkids, and 5 great grandkids. Freeman was known for his love of motorsports, which included racing both motorcycles and cars. If he wasn't racing one could likely find him by the lake fishing. Freeman's memorial will be held Saturday, August 31st at 1:30 p.m. at 42515 72nd Ave Ct E, Eatonville, WA 98328.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 29, 2019