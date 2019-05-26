Home

Fukiko (Shirley) Sundt

Fukiko (Shirley) Sundt Fukiko (Shirley) Sundt was born in Yakota Japan on November 27, 1927. It was there, that she met a dashing young Air Force fighter pilot, Lester Sundt. Together, until Les' passing, they traveled the world. Shirley loved to travel, was a gourmet cook, talented artist, golfer, world class martini maker and friend. Besides Les, she most of all loved skiing and was a regular, on the slopes, until the ripe old age of 88, We like to think she and Les are now schussing double black diamonds in the sky. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 20th. If you'd like to come, please email [email protected] for details.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019
