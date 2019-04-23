Home

G. John Brooks 8/20/1948 - 4/16/2019 G. John Brooks was born August 20, 1948 at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. to Frank and Laulie Brooks. He passed away April 16, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington at the age of 70. A graveside service with military honors will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington on April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 969, 3510 McKinley Ave. in Tacoma on May 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Please see full obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 23, 2019
