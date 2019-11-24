Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for G. Robert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Rogers "Jerry" Robert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. Rogers "Jerry" Robert Obituary
Robert G. "Jerry" Rogers Robert G. "Jerry" Rogers passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born in Seattle July 15, 1930 and later moved to Tacoma, where he attended local schools. He graduated from the Taft School in Connecticut and attended Stanford University and the University of Washington. Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War. He later joined the Weyerhaeuser Company, where he spent his entire career. He married Sally Powers in 1958. The family, which included four children, moved to Lakewood, WA in 1971. Jerry and Sally retired to Eagle Crest in Redmond, OR in 2000. Jerry enjoyed golf, tennis, squash, hiking, jogging, mountain climbing, fishing, woodworking, reading, and traveling. Survived by his wife Sally and four children: Sue (Tom) Harwood, Valerie Law, Patrick (Kathy) Rogers, and Carrie Rogers; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. No services are planned.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -