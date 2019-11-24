|
Robert G. "Jerry" Rogers Robert G. "Jerry" Rogers passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born in Seattle July 15, 1930 and later moved to Tacoma, where he attended local schools. He graduated from the Taft School in Connecticut and attended Stanford University and the University of Washington. Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War. He later joined the Weyerhaeuser Company, where he spent his entire career. He married Sally Powers in 1958. The family, which included four children, moved to Lakewood, WA in 1971. Jerry and Sally retired to Eagle Crest in Redmond, OR in 2000. Jerry enjoyed golf, tennis, squash, hiking, jogging, mountain climbing, fishing, woodworking, reading, and traveling. Survived by his wife Sally and four children: Sue (Tom) Harwood, Valerie Law, Patrick (Kathy) Rogers, and Carrie Rogers; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. No services are planned.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019