Gabriel "Gabe" Touriel November 9, 1929 February 15, 2019 Gabe passed away peace-fully at Klein Galland Home surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Seattle, and graduated from Garfield High School. Gabe enlisted in the Navy and served from 1947-1951, serving during the Korean War from 1950-1951. Upon returning from the Navy he met the love of his life Gerda "Trudy" and was married three weeks later. Following the wedding Trudy returned to South America for 5 months to straighten out the required citizenship issues and on her return they had a formal Jewish wedding and a marriage that lasted more than 62 years until her death in 2017. Gabe went to work for and later owned London Loan for more than 56 years; he had many loyal customers who often referred to him as Mr. London. Gabe was also known to take care of any serviceman that may be sent overseas and hold their property until they returned without additional penalties. Gabe also owned and operated Hit Processing, a film processing company that often had him working day and night, but did so to make sure his children could attend college. He was fiercely loyal to his family. Gabe was an extremely active and loyal member of Temple Beth El, and loved being there and around his many friends. He is survived by children, Dr. Morris Touriel (Merle), Betsy Kapner (Charles), David Touriel (Dani); Grandchildren, Ross, Gabi, Joshua, Julianna, Joey and Aidan. As well as many nieces and nephews and friends. Graveside services will be held Today, March 20, 11:00 am, Home of Peace Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arr by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

