Gail Audrey (Walter) Bohannon

Gail Audrey (Walter) Bohannon Gail Audrey (Walter) Bohannon passed away in Tacoma, Wa December 22, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born January 27, 1943 in Streator, Illinois to parents Edna and Arthur Walter, the fifth of eight children. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Randy; daughters Jill (Chris) Westermeyer and Joi Bohannon; grandsons Zach and Ben Westermeyer; four brothers and two sisters. Gail grew up in Grand Ridge, Illinois, graduated from Ottawa High School, earned an RN from Methodist Hospital, Peoria, Illinois, a BS in nursing from Pacific Lutheran University and a MS in nursing from the University of Washington. She worked in almost every type of nursing but especially liked school nursing which she did for over 20 years in the Franklin Pierce and Auburn school Districts in Washington State. In the 1990's, she took a break from nursing to open and run Summit Espresso. After retirement, she helped develop a coffee farming business in Hawaii. She adapted well to Hawaii and enjoyed much of her retirement time there. She was a long time member of Spanaway Lutheran Church in Spanaway Washington. Gail enjoyed friends, her family, traveling, music and the sun. A memorial to her life will be celebrated January 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at Spanaway Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please recognize Lutheran Community Services North West or Pierce County (Washington) Community Care Patient Care Fund.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019
