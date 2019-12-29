|
Gail Bethany Miller Aug. 15, 1949 - Dec. 9, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Gail Bethany Miller, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 70 after a more than 7 year courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on Aug. 15, 1949 in Seattle, WA to Julian & Sylvia Cutler Agranoff. She was the eldest of 3 girls, sisters Judy and Debbie. She went to college at Central Washington University and got her teaching degree. She met her husband Mike Miller and they were wed on Aug 20, 1972. She is survived by her father Julian, husband Mike, and 3 boys, Jason (Heather) , Lucas (Amber), and Dustin. She has 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Rilyn, Aven, and Elle. She taught in the Puyallup School District for 42 years. A celebration of life will be held on January 18, at 1pm at Meeker Elementary School, 409 5th St. SW, Puyallup, WA Donations can be made to Sunny Skies Animal Rescue, Puyallup, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019