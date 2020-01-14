Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail (John) Carver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail (John) Carver Obituary
Gail (John) Carver 3/2/1924 to 1/5/2020 John was born in Roundup, Montana. He attended his primary and secondary schooling in Texas, then back to Billings, Montana for his high school years. It was there that he attracted the attention of pretty Leona Flanagan (who would later become his wife) with his wonderful trumpet playing. After high school he worked as a mechanic in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but instead of keeping his feet on the ground, his heart was set on learning to fly. He went into the Army Air Corps and earned his pilot's license. He played taps each night, became the band leader, and made squadron commander as a second lieutenant. After his honorable discharge in 1946, John and Lee moved to Seattle where he attended and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Forestry. His first job was with Pope & Talbot in Port Gamble, Washington. Promotions that followed were Head Forrester, Manager of the Mill, and Manager of the Pope & Talbot mill in Oakridge, Oregon. The Carvers returned to Tacoma, Washington and in retirement he spent many years at his beloved cabin. After 66 years of marriage John was preceded in death by Lee in 2012. He is survived by his three children: Sandy (Barry), Greg (Katherine), and Sally (Alan); 6 grandchildren: Lindsay, Brandon, Leah, Jon, Amanda, and Jared, and 14 great grandchildren. The memories of our Dad are of a loving husband and father, a kind gentleman, and a loyal friend. He supported our various endeavors, showed us the path of success and achievements, and spent time with each of us in all our many activities. We are comforted in the knowledge that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -