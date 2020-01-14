|
|
Gail (John) Carver 3/2/1924 to 1/5/2020 John was born in Roundup, Montana. He attended his primary and secondary schooling in Texas, then back to Billings, Montana for his high school years. It was there that he attracted the attention of pretty Leona Flanagan (who would later become his wife) with his wonderful trumpet playing. After high school he worked as a mechanic in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but instead of keeping his feet on the ground, his heart was set on learning to fly. He went into the Army Air Corps and earned his pilot's license. He played taps each night, became the band leader, and made squadron commander as a second lieutenant. After his honorable discharge in 1946, John and Lee moved to Seattle where he attended and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Forestry. His first job was with Pope & Talbot in Port Gamble, Washington. Promotions that followed were Head Forrester, Manager of the Mill, and Manager of the Pope & Talbot mill in Oakridge, Oregon. The Carvers returned to Tacoma, Washington and in retirement he spent many years at his beloved cabin. After 66 years of marriage John was preceded in death by Lee in 2012. He is survived by his three children: Sandy (Barry), Greg (Katherine), and Sally (Alan); 6 grandchildren: Lindsay, Brandon, Leah, Jon, Amanda, and Jared, and 14 great grandchildren. The memories of our Dad are of a loving husband and father, a kind gentleman, and a loyal friend. He supported our various endeavors, showed us the path of success and achievements, and spent time with each of us in all our many activities. We are comforted in the knowledge that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 14, 2020