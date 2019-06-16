Resources More Obituaries for Gaile Canfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gaile D. Canfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gaile D. Canfield 5-26-1932 to 6-10-2019 Our cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dearest friend passed away peacefully this past Monday after a brief illness at the age of 87. Gaile lived a full life and will be remembered for his many talents and fun-loving nature. Gaile was predeceased by his wife Marilyn, who passed in 1961. Gaile was born in Worthington MN where he grew up on the family farm. He never lost his passion for animals, gardening and being outdoors. After high school, Gaile joined the Navy as a mechanic assigned to an aircraft carrier based in the Aleutians. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and moved to Tacoma where he met and married Marilyn Mueller. They had two daughters, Vickie (Saugen) and Tracy (Jines). Gaile was a journeyman molder at Atlas Foundry where he worked for 35 years. He was an active member of the International Molders & Foundry Workers Union, serving as Treasurer for the local chapter. He also taught evening classes at Bates in molding and casting. Gaile went on to be a crane operator at Boeing before retiring. Gaile had many interests outside of work and family. He was an accomplished bowler, having rolled several 300 games, and was active over the years in several bowling leagues. He loved cars and motorcycles and always had a collection of vehicles that he worked on. The family will remember his fascination with 1960's Chrysler Imperials and Matchless motorcycles. He would often take "his girls" to the local stock car races where Gaile was part of the pit crew for Ron Eaton. Gaile had a zest for life. He was active in many outdoor activities, including salmon fishing (a prize catch was his 55lb. King Salmon caught at Neah Bay), golfing, boating and gardening. He enjoyed many of these outings with family and friends. In his retirement years, Gaile loved to travel. He especially enjoyed cruises with his beloved Dela, his cherished partner and best friend. Gaile will be remembered by his family for many things. In particular, he was a caring, warm and affectionate man who had a great capacity for forgiveness. He also liked to teach "life lessons" through storytelling. He would always respond to "how are you doing" with "beautiful" and "great". He always had a positive outlook and didn't sweat the small stuff. Dad, you will be missed. Gaile is survived by his daughters Vickie Saugen (Doug) and Tracy Jines; grandchildren Alysia Jines (Shaun) and Jessica Saugen; great grandchild Lyanna and his loving companion Dela Freeman. Gaile was preceded in death by his grandson Tyler Saugen (2012) and son-in-law Jim Jines (2016). A celebration of life service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home in the Aspen Chapel on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Reception will follow. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries