Gaile McLaurin Gaile passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in University Place, WA. She was 76. Gaile was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on March 30, 1944 to John Wesley and Mildred Schieman McClain. Her father was a career U.S. Army officer, therefore, Gaile and her two brothers, John Wesley, Jr. and Stephen Michael, grew up in three countries (Japan, Philippines, and Germany) and five states. Gaile learned respect for country and our men and women in uniform from her father's military service. She graduated from Columbus High School (GA) in 1962 and North Texas State Teachers College in 1965. For the next several years, she taught school in the Ft. Worth area. After marrying, she spent a number of years in Illinois (Springfield and Chicago) and eventually moved to the Tacoma area. Gaile continued her teaching career and eventually transitioned into middle school administration. She was a principal at Mason, Meeker, and Giaudrone middle schools. Gaile pioneered the first middle school uniform policy in Tacoma Public Schools; this was no easy task. As an administrator, she had a way of making each staff member make a difference. Gaile set high standards for students and staff; she had high expectations for herself and others and everyone knew it. In 2005, she was honored by UWT as Principal of Year for her focus on student achievement and as an experienced and innovative principal. Gaile was also committed to her community and actively volunteered, most notably, her ongoing involvement with Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and Foundation, in which she was a founding member in 1987. She was also president of Tacoma Orthopedic Association in 1984 and remained an active guild member for many years. Gaile will be remembered as a proud Texan; someone who was strong, fair, and kind; a person who provided great advice; cherished her career and friendships; and someone who would always be there for her friends and family. She loved travelling, especially to Hawaii and throughout France with her brother Steve and wife Cornelia. Gaile is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; and her son, Colin. She is survived by her brother Stephen McClain and wife Cornelia Donner residing in France; her sister-in-law, Verna McClain of Gulfport, FL; her cousin, Lee Ann Nave of Ft. Worth, TX; and her beloved dog, Ellie. At this time, no memorial service will be held. In the near future, friends will gather to share remembrances and stories. Memorial donations can be made to the Mary Bridge Children's Foundation, PO Box 5296, Tacoma, WA 98415.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store