LTC Gailen Dee Shuster USAR (RET) Gailen Dee Shuster, son of Mary Margaret (Boggs) Shuster and stepfather Finley Shuster, died on August 1, 2019 at 81 years. He was born in Lexington, Nebraska on 8/20/1937. He graduated from Nyssa High School class of 1956 in Nyssa, Oregon. Dee was a lifelong military man serving in the National Guard, Air Force and retiring from the Army. He was an executive officer/ hospital administrator with the 6250th General hospital based at Fort Lawton, Seattle, WA. Dee loved hunting, traveling, and gunsmithing. He is survived by his wife Lindsay, son Mike Shuster, daughter Mia Carper (Ron), son Christopher Jackson (Deanna), son Gregory Jackson (Kelsey), brothers Jesse Robert and Norvin Shuster and sister Patty Slack. He especially loved his grandchildren Aiden, Ella, Gwendolyn, and Josephine Jackson. Services will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10 AM in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, children's school backpacks for donation would be greatly appreciated. These may be brought to the funeral on the day of the service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 6, 2019
