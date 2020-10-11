Gale Clayton Bandow
March 18, 1932 - September 25, 2020
Normandy Park, Washington - Gale C. Bandow, 88, our beloved father and grandfather, died September 25, 2020 in Normandy Park WA. He was born March 18th, 1932 in Intake MT to Raymond and Alice Bandow. Gale graduated from Choteau High School in May of 1951 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and completed his duty in August of 1955.
In 1961, Gale married Faye Nielsen of Conrad MT. They moved to Anchorage in 1964 after Gale accepted a new role with Safeway. He was recognized for managerial excellence many times. He was named Store Manager of the Year in 1979. He served as president of the P.T.A., coached Little League baseball and was active on his church council. He enjoyed judging local pageants. Gale retired in 1986 and moved to Seattle to be closer to his children.
He built a home on Anderson Island before eventually settling in Tacoma. He was an avid sports fan and rarely missed his grandkids sporting events. He loved to take road trips to Montana, take cruises with his son and loved spending time with his family. Gale was known for his generosity and took great pleasure in helping others.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, DeAnza Bandow, his brothers Richard, Ken, Neil and Farrell. He is survived by his daughter Blyth McFaul, her husband Gerry and 2 children Conner and Abigale; his son Darren Bandow and his 2 children Dane and Demi.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held later for family members at the Tahoma National Cemetery. Remembrance may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to a charity of your choice
