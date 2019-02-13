|
Gale L. Huffman Gale L. Huffman passed away January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California after a hard battle with cancer. He was 62. Gale is survived by his mother, Grace of Port-land, OR; brother, Greg (Joy) of Anchorage, AK; sister, Gwyn Booth (Glen) of Port-land, OR; and many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held February 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Federal Way, WA. Online Guest Book at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 13, 2019