Garner Thomas On Sunday, April 26th, 2020 Garner Thomas passed away peacefully in his sleep at his homestead of 49 years in Lakewood, WA. He was born October 26th, 1928 in San Antonio, TX, to Cornelius and Maggie Thomas. Garner carried a "Mighty Fine" spirit throughout his life that will be greatly missed amongst every community and person that he encountered. He is survived by 4 of his children, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren and preceded in death by his parents, Wife, and youngest son. Garner Thomas home going service will be held May 9th at the Mt. View funeral Home and Memorial Park. Viewing to be May 8th 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 6, 2020.
