Gary A. Pagel

Gary A. Pagel Obituary
Gary A. Pagel Oct. 13, 1942 - Jan. 3, 2020 Gary (Pete) Pagel 77, passed away on January 3, 2020 in the Philippines where he lived for the past 2 1/2 years. He was born on October 13, 1942. He was a Vietnam veteran and worked as a civil engineer. He was a very generous man helping all his children and other family members. He enjoyed airplanes and later in life writing poetry. Gary Pagel always enjoyed a good debate. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene, ID and as an adult moved around a lot before retiring in Highland Village, TX. He is survived by his wife Arlene Pagel and his 3 children, Laura Pagel, Travis Pagel and Vaughn Pagel.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 22, 2020
