Gary A. Rasmussen 8/11/1940 - 3/21/2020 Gary Rasmussen, a life-long resident of Tacoma, WA, died peacefully in his home in University Place on March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol. Gary also left behind his two children, Shawn & Shannon, their spouses, Kristi & Stacey and four grandchildren, Micaela, Jarek, Rocco & Luella. Gary's surviving sister, Judy Glasser lives nearby as does his brother & sister in law, Darrell & Carolyn Burbank. Gary retired from West Coast Grocery/Supervalu in 2001 after 40 years of service. Gary loved the comfort of home which is where he spent most of his time. Most days, he could be found outdoors with Carol by his side maintaining their beautiful yard and garden. Gary was a lifetime swimmer and was able to enjoy this activity up until 2 weeks prior to his death. Per Gary's request, there will not be a memorial service but a family gathering in the future.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020