{ "" }
March 22, 1951 - October 29, 2020
Fircrest, Washington - Deuteronomy 31:8
Gary Warren Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior after enduring a courageous battle and quick on set of ALS. He is predeceased by his parents, Vernon and H. Eunice Anderson; brother, Carroll; and sister, Coralee Riveness. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Woolery) Anderson. Gary's last place of employment was with the Dept. of Transportation in Olympia, WA. He commuted for 27 years and retired in 2016.
My Gary was a devoted husband, a quiet and gentle soul, and a Faithful and dedicated member of Life Center Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Life Christian Academy Scholarship Fund / Tuition assistance, 1717 South Union, Tacoma, WA 98405. Private Memorial at a later date.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
