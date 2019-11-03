|
Gary Congdon April 13, 1939 - Oct. 16, 2019 Gary Charles Congdon (age 80) passed away peacefully in Spokane on October 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Gary was born April 13, 1939 in Tacoma, WA to Charles (Chuck) and Phyllis Congdon. His father was a PGA professional and Gary quickly fell in love with the game. He graduated from Clover Park High School and the University of Washington, where Gary was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He played on his high school and college golf team. As a member of the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, he was also a Club Champion. Gary served in the Army National Guard. He worked as an accountant in Tacoma and Southern California, and a CPA in Spokane. He was controller for an electrical contractor in Spokane for many years before he retired. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Charles (Chuck) and Phyllis Congdon. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Robin; his two daughters, Michelle (Blane) Hezel of Langley and Julie (Steve) Taube of Hobart; sister Roberta (Doug) Campbell of Edmonds, nieces Leslie (Ian) Tubbs and Barbara Frank; sister Marcia (Jim) Eaton of Olympia; and three grandchildren Caleb, Mikayla and Karyna. He is also survived by sister-in- law Lynda (Mike) Leffel of Davenport, nephew Jim (Diane) Leffel, and nieces Lisa (David) Oberg and Amy (Chris) Jenness and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Spokane Central Lions Club, 1212 N Howard St, Spokane, WA 99201 or .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019