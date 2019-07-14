Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Ampe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Frederick Ampe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Frederick Ampe Obituary
Gary Frederick Ampe Gary Ampe, 82 of Tacoma, Washington, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born in Greenwood Wisconsin August 15, 1936. Gary is survived by Ramona Ampe, his wife of 64 years. He is preceded in death by daughters Suzanne (Adams) Ampe, Kathy Ampe and son John Ampe. He is survived by Michael (Shelly) Ampe, Kristy Ampe, Judy (Jeff) King, Tim (Shelley) Ampe many grand and great grand children and a large extended family. Gary had a 22 year career in the US, Air Force, and served in the Vietnam War. He also had 22 years working in the printing industry and retired from Data Documents. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday 9:00 a.m. July 17 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Tacoma, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gary's life. May he rest in peace and know he was loved by his family and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.