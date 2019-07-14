|
|
Gary Frederick Ampe Gary Ampe, 82 of Tacoma, Washington, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born in Greenwood Wisconsin August 15, 1936. Gary is survived by Ramona Ampe, his wife of 64 years. He is preceded in death by daughters Suzanne (Adams) Ampe, Kathy Ampe and son John Ampe. He is survived by Michael (Shelly) Ampe, Kristy Ampe, Judy (Jeff) King, Tim (Shelley) Ampe many grand and great grand children and a large extended family. Gary had a 22 year career in the US, Air Force, and served in the Vietnam War. He also had 22 years working in the printing industry and retired from Data Documents. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday 9:00 a.m. July 17 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Tacoma, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gary's life. May he rest in peace and know he was loved by his family and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019