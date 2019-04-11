Gary J. Lester Gary Lester passed away at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington on March 19, 2019 at the age of 78. Gary was born in New York City on March 15, 1941. As a child Gary attended many schools. The family settled in Southern California where Gary graduated high school from Bellflower High in Bellflower, California. Gary went on to become a Police Officer with the Long Beach Police Department in 1962. After getting his start in police work, Gary moved to Gilroy, California in 1968 to continue his career. Gary became a Sergeant at the Gilroy Police Department. In 1976 Gary accepted the job of Chief of Police for Cotati Police Department where he remained for 4 years. In 1980, the Town of Paradise incorporated and Gary became their first Chief of Police. Gary succeeded in taking the department from a "box full of applicants" to a fully functioning police department in just 7 weeks. After Paradise, Gary moved on to become the Chief of Police of Belvedere. While at Belvedere Police Department, Gary was very active in law enforcement policies and issues and was an active member in various Chief's Associations. In 1994, Gary retired from his law enforcement duties, moving to Gig Harbor, Washington in 2000. Gary immediately became an active community leader involved with parks, local politics and neighborhood safety. Gary is survived by his sister Carole who resides in Southern California, many friends in the law enforcement community and his close friends in the Gig Harbor area. A memorial service was held at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Gig Harbor for Gary on April 6th. Gary will be inurned overlooking the beautiful waters of Gig Harbor.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 11, 2019