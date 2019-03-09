Resources More Obituaries for Gary Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary Johnson Gary Lewis Johnson passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on February 27, 2019. Gary was born in Centralia, Washington, April 2, 1934, raised in a loving home full of musicmakingand countless clam digs at the beach, with his two younger brothers, Ed and Mike. A man of many talents, during his high school years, Gary was an accomplished roller skater in pairs dance, and was also a proud member of the yell staff where he showcased his tumbling skills. As a music major and ROTC student at Central Washington University, Gary enjoyed performing on baritone sax in the CWCEans Dance Band. Upon graduation, Gary reported for flight training and served as a pilot in the United States Air Force, top of his class. While home on leave, Gary went on a blind date with the smart, cute young business teacher, Doris Crowe. After a whirlwind romance, Gary proposed months later on Valentine's Day, 1957, and they married shortly after, the beginning of a 62 year love affair. Through many transfers as a military couple, they became parents to daughters Roxanne and Robin. As a Captain in the Air Force, Gary served in Vietnam, and returned to Centralia in 1967 where he embarked on his career in music education. Gary accepted a position as the band director at East Junior High (Kalles) in Puyallup, Washington, and subsequently at Ballou Junior High School. He was beloved as a teacher, touching the lives of so many students who performed in his stellar bands. As Director of Music for the Puyallup School District, he continued in his commitment to music students and faculty until his retirement, celebrating 25 years as a music educator. Gary was a lifelong golfer and a proud member of the hole-in-one club at Linden Golf Club. He and Doris loved to travel and golf together, frequenting Hawaii and Arizona, and cruising the world. He loved entertaining; his Tom and Jerry's are legendary in the Johnson/Crowe family and beyond. He adored his daughters, Roxanne and Robin, always beaming with pride about their strength and accomplishments. Of course, his beautiful brown eyes lit up when he was with his grandchildren, Isaac and Rose. They will always treasure their years with Grandpa J. Gary Johnson lived well and honorably. We miss him terribly, and will live by his loving example. Gary his survived by his wife, Doris, daughters Roxanne and Robin (Peter Witte), grandchildren Isaac and Rose, brother Mike (Jean), and many sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 1:00pm at First Presbyterian Church in Puyallup, reception following.

