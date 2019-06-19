Gary Keith Johnson Gary and his twin brother Larry were born in Wenatchee, WA on October 11, 1933 to David and Gertrude Johnson. Soon after, the family moved to Aberdeen where at the age of four, Gary's twin brother died from diphtheria. Upon settling in Tacoma, Gary graduated from Stadium High School, and went on to attend the College of Puget Sound where he studied art before leaving at the age of twenty to join the Army. While in college, Gary met Sally Charleson of Tacoma, and the couple was married on May 14th, 1955. Together, they raised three daughters: Debbie, Tracie, and Lorrie. Gary worked at Smyth Moving and Storage for over 30 years. After retiring, Gary joined Morning Sun and used his artistic talent to produce hundreds of commercial scenes. Gary was a loving husband and father, and the center of all family activities. You could often find him at work in his garden, building one-of-a-kind bird houses, or rooting for his favorite sports team. Gary's three daughters are truly blessed to have received so much love, compassion, support and dedication from their father. His humor, strength and unforgettable smile will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones. Gary passed peacefully on April 20, 2019 surrounded by his family, and with prayers from friends, neighbors, and loved ones. Gary is now reunited with Sally sharing their unending love. Gary will be deeply missed by his daughters Debbie McEntee (Dave), Tracie Habersetzer (Joe), Lorrie Bordeaux (Tim), his 8 grandchildren; Megan Elswick (John), Thomas McEntee, Katharine McEntee, Joshua Habersetzer (Laura), Jennie Schwartzer (Zac), Amanda Pinkerton (Eric), TJ Bordeaux (Kaycie), Allie Bordeaux (fiancé Corry Campbell) and his great grandchildren; Brynnlee Moore, Norah Elswick and Hugh Elswick. Gary is also survived by his loving sister Judy Morris, his dear sister in law Yvonne Charleson, brother in law Lonnie Charleson (Kerry), and his many nieces, nephews and their families. Gary was predeceased by his brother Larry, father David, mother Gertrude and loving wife Sally. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. John Rowlands and the team at Multi-Care Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Multi-Care Hospice. A Memorial will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 am at the Calvary Chapel in Tacoma. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary