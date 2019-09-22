|
Gary L. Ellis Sr. Gary passed away on September 8th, 2019 in Puyallup, WA. He was the oldest of three children born to Leo and Helena Ellis. Gary was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa. His surviving siblings are Nicole Jones and Patricia Boyle. Gary was preceded in death by Mary, the love of his life. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary December 7th, 2017, surrounded by their cherished family and friends. Family was very important to Gary and he was an incredible role model. Gary and Mary had three children, Diana (Rod), Annette (Butch) and Gary Jr. They were blessed with seven grandkids, Kyle (Kasey), Waylon, Jill (Matthew), Scott, David, Mary and Claire plus four great-grandchildren, Dane, Jackson, Axel and Quinn. A celebration of life will be held September 29, 2019 from 12pm-3pm at the Dacca Barn in Fife, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019