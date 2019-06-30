|
Gary Lee Johnson Gary Lee Johnson, 72, of Raft Island passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2019. Born in Tacoma on February 6, 1947 to Ellis and Dorothy Johnson, Gary graduated from Wilson High School in 1965 and attended UPS and the UW, graduating in 1970. An English teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School, he also volunteered as a United Methodist camp counselor and youth leader for Sumner and Foothills UMCs. Gary is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two daughters, Megan Johnson of El Segundo, CA and Meredith Johnson of San Francisco, CA, and his brother Curry Johnson of Tubac, AZ. A celebration of life will be held at Sumner UMC at 901 Wood Ave. on Sunday, July 7th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northwest Justice Project at nwjustice.org. To see a full obituary and further service details, please visit www.havenrest.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019