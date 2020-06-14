Gary Todd
Gary Todd Gary David Todd, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 in Edgewood, WA in the home he built 40 years ago. He was born on September 5, 1949 to parents David and Rosemary Todd of Puyallup, WA, and was one of five siblings. In 1977, he married the love of his life Linda. With that union, he embraced her four children Erin, Elena, Marla, and Brett. Later that year, they welcomed their beloved daughter Malea. Gary and Linda were married for 42 wonderful years until Linda passed away in 2019. Gary is survived by his children and their spouses, Erin and Dean Kramer, Elena Todd, Marla Todd, Brett Todd, and Malea and Corey Gibb. Grandchildren Mackenzie Kramer, Ashley Payne, Michael Payne, Andrea Entz, Alisha Todd, Trevor Littrell, Lauren Todd, Parker Gibb, and Treyson Gibb. Viewing on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5-8pm at Hill Funeral Home, 217 E. Pioneer Ave. Puyallup, WA. Graveside service on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:15pm at Woodbine Cemetery, 2323 9th St. SW Puyallup, WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
217 E Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-845-1172
