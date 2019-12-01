Home

Gary Walter Aardappel

Gary Walter Aardappel Feb. 26, 1944 - Nov. 17, 2019 November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. How ironic that Gary lost his valiant battle with the dreaded disease on Nov. 17. Gary, born 2-26-44, in Los Angeles, CA, died 11-17-19, in Puyallup, WA. Predeceased by daughter Julie, 3-3-11. Survived by wife of 55 years, Gail; son John (Cristina); sister Jean (Glenn) Vanden Bosch; brother Jim (Jeong) Aardappel; daughter by love, Charol Lee Conte; extended family. Memorial service Saturday, December 7, 2:00PM, First Presbyterian Church, Puyallup, 412 West Pioneer Avenue, Puyallup, WA, 98371. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith..." II Tim. 4:7. Full obituary at www.hillfhpuyallup.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019
