|
|
Gayle Dorman Gayle Christine (Brewsaugh) Dorman, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandma, great-grandma, auntie, great aunt, and friend passed away as a result of complications from Alzheimer's disease, Monday, August 26th, 2019, in Hillsboro, OR. Gayle was born in Tacoma, WA, to Donald K and Esther (Allie) Brewsaugh, on July 3, 1945. She attended Washington Elementary, Mason Jr. High, and Stadium High Schools, graduating in 1963. Gayle's only child, her daughter Susan was born in May 1965, and as a young, single mother, Gayle made the difficult decision to give up her baby for adoption. Gayle was reunited with Susan in 1987. Gayle married the love her of life, William G. Dorman on September 12, 1969, and they had 38 wonderful years together before Bill passed away in the fall of 2007. Gayle went to work for Pacific NW Bell after high school and retired after 30 years of service. After Gayle retired from "Ma Bell", she became the assistant for Grapeview Community Preschool, where her compassion, caring and warmth gave her a special place in the hearts of many students and their parents. Gayle retired from the preschool in February 2006 so that she and Bill could move from their Mason Lake home, back to the Tacoma area given Bill's health. After Bill passed away, Gayle made the decision to move closer to her daughter in Oregon. Gayle had a passion for people and those around her. She had a great sense of humor and was always helping others even after she was diagnosed with AD. She had many passions, hobbies and cool traditions. She was a huge fan of baseball, specifically the Seattle Mariners and she loved the Seattle Seahawks, too. She was obsessed with gingerbread men, collected hummingbirds and she loved her TOPS groups, having been a member of both TOPS and KOPS, for over 20 years. Gayle always kept busy whether she was sewing, knitting, crafting or scrapbooking. Gayle loved making Christmas stockings for her family members that are used and cherished to this day. She volunteered at a cat sanctuary to help abandoned, abused cats, and she became involved with Kindred Souls Foundation and adopted several cats. They were her babies. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, husband, niece Shannon O'Brien, plus pets Cookie, Limmo, Dickens, Chelsea and Isabelle. She was a special cat mom to Romeo, Orien and Dustin. Surviving Gayle are her daughter, Susan Mooney (Allen); grandson Nathan Mooney and family; granddaughter Angela Smith (Cory) and family; sisters Jan Brewsaugh O'Brien, Barbara Brewsaugh Denny, and Christy Brewsaugh; nephews Tom O'Brien (Barbara) and family and Sean O'Brien and child; niece Leslie Denny (Jason Stanley) and family; nephews Adam Denny and Chad Denny (Autumn) and family, brother-in-law, Val Dorman (Deb) and family and many cousins. A memorial to honor Gayle's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 5th at Mason United Methodist Church located at 2710 N. Madison Street, Tacoma, WA 98407. You may view and sign the guest book at: www.newtacoma.com In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kindred Souls Foundation via their website: http://kindredsoulsfoundation.org/donate/or PO Box 88627, Steilacoom, WA 98388, or to the at www.act.alz.org
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019