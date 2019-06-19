Resources More Obituaries for Gayle Gibbons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gayle Lenore Gibbons

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gayle Lenore Gibbons Gayle Gibbons passed away peacefully after a long struggle with dementia, on June 5, 2019, in University Place, WA. She was 87 years old. Gayle was born in Flasher, North Dakota, on August 8, 1931. She was the oldest of five siblings. She graduated from Valley City State Teacher's College at the age of 18 and began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse. Her career spanned many decades; she was a beloved teacher at Oakland and Reed Elementary schools in Tacoma, until her retirement in 1993. She was a strong advocate for children and families, and many of her former students kept in touch with her for many years after being in her classroom. She was married to Gayle B. Livingston in 1951 and he preceded her in death in August, 1982. They had three daughters. She was later married to Stan Gibbons in August, 1989, and he preceded her in death in October, 2017. Gayle is survived by three of her siblings, Lloyd, Lee, and Mary; her daughters, Camille Rae (m. Gary Mallon) of Spokane, WA, Dyanna Jo of Kirkland, WA, and Kristi Lynn (m .Jim Larson) of Olympia, WA. She had eight grandchildren: Heather Lynn, Ryan Andrew, Sean Patrick, Colleen Elizabeth, Jessica Livingston, Megan Boo, Andrew James, and Chloe Shea. She also left behind twelve great-grandchildren, many of whom she never got to know, as well as many other extended family members. Gayle surrounded herself with people; her family, and her beloved friends, young and old alike. Her home was a welcoming gathering place and she loved sharing her view of Puget Sound. Many holidays and special occasions were spent around her large kitchen table, with much sharing and laughter. As one of her grandchildren said it, "she had a way of making you feel like you were something uniquely special-that was her super power." Gayle loved people fiercely and was a loyal friend to her loved ones. Gayle and Stan shared a love of sports, were rivals when it came to the Huskies (Stan) and Cougars (Gayle), and loved watching their grandchildren and great-grandsons compete in sports or play in musical performances. Gayle also loved many beaches and had a special affinity for whales. She filled her home with classical music, candles, and pictures of her friends and family. She kept daily journals for many years, which will be treasured by her children and grandchildren in the days to come. Cherished memories of time spent with Gayle will be present in our hearts for the rest of our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 5, 2019, in Olympia, WA, at The Rock Covenant Church, at 1:00 p.m. Contact Kristi Larson at 360-951-3383 for information. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in Gayle's name would be appreciated.

