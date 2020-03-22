|
Gene G. Skanes Born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, September 7, 1931 Gene G. Skanes was the third son to Arletta and George Skanes. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949 alongside his fraternal twin brother Jack. To meet him, you would have thought he had stepped out of a movie: Tall, athletic, handsome, and proud, Gene was not afraid to challenge a bad idea or action. He was the strong patriarch who did what needed to be done, even facing death with dignity and grace. If you knew him, you would know that Gene worked at the lumber mill for 37 years as a lumber stacker and was the IIWA Union Business Agent for 8 years. A firm advocate for equality, he also spent many years sitting on boards and canvassing for political candidates whose ideas have helped shape the progress we enjoy today. If you knew him, you would also know that his two greatest personal accomplishments were marrying Luann Fouke and having close relationships with his children, grandchildren and extended family. Gene and Luann spent many weekends and vacations traveling long distances, regardless of cost, to support their family. Together they embodied the ideas of "unconditional support" and "undying love". This incredible man was renowned for his crazy, wicked wit, huge sense of fun, amazing (almost uncanny) cribbage and fishing skills, storytelling and cooking. But it was his kindness, generosity, wisdom and unwavering love that were his most outstanding qualities. We are thankful that there are many name sakes that will carry on his warrior spirit. He died March 14, 2020 with his loving family around him. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, nieces and nephews.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020