|
|
Gene Gray Gene M Gray went home to be with Jesus Christ on September 22nd. Gene was a Tacoma area resident for over 40 years. He was born to Gene D and Dorothy Gray in Scottsbluff, NE on June 27th, 1933. He is preceded in death by his son, David Gene Gray, and grandson, Travis Gene Gray. Gene was dedicated to his family, he was witty, sharp minded and a die-hard Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. If you weren't careful you could easily be the subject of his practical jokes. He loved to laugh and challenge the humor of others. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rita. His son Douglas (Jennifer), daughter Jennifer Dale (Scott) and 5 grandchildren Gene spent his retirement years playing bridge, wood carving, fishing and watching his sports teams. A Memorial Service will be held, Wed Oct 2nd at University Place Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019