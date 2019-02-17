Gene LaMoine Ernst Gene was born in Tacoma on December 30, 1941 and passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2019. He was committed to his family, his faith, his com-munity, and his country. Raised in Browns Point, he graduated from Stadium High School in 1960. While serving in the Army and stationed at Ft. Huachuca, AZ, he met Phyllis (Gaines) Ernst. They were married in November of 1965 and spent over 53 years together in a loving and hopeful relationship. Gene was always strong in his faith and convictions, a trait he passed on with his wife to their two children, Deborah (John) Mischo and Aaron (Sonya) Ernst. Both have memories of childhoods filled with laughter, fun, and imagination, engendered by Gene's and Phyllis' influence. Gene worked as an electrician for the Tacoma School District for 30 years, only retiring when health issues made it no longer safe for him to continue. He was a member of the Elks and a proud union member of Tacoma's IBEW Local Union 76 for many years. He was known to both family and friends as a man with a sense of humor as big as he was and a quick and easy smile or laugh. Funeral services will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel at 1pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mary (Fuson) Ernst; his brother, Charles Ernst; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Deborah and Aaron and their spouses; his grandson, Ayden; and numerous cousins. He leaves a legacy of love and is loved always and forever. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.



